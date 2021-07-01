Left Menu

Olympics-US soccer player Morgan confused about Games policy on children

"I have not been contacted about being able to bring my daughter with me to Japan and we leave in seven days." Tokyo organisers told Reuters in an emailed statement that participating countries' National Olympic Committees (NOC) should inform organisers about children who will be travelling with the athletes.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 15:29 IST
Olympics-US soccer player Morgan confused about Games policy on children
Tokyo 2020 (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

U.S. soccer player Alex Morgan leaves for the Tokyo Olympics in a week's time but says she is still unsure whether eased coronavirus restrictions for nursing mothers will allow her to bring her 1-year-old daughter with her. Some athletes have complained that they are being forced to choose between the Games and their young children but organisers told Reuters on Wednesday "when necessary, nursing children will be able to accompany athletes to Japan".

Organisers have barred family members of athletes from attending the Games due to COVID-19 safety protocols, while foreign spectators have been excluded and limits will be placed on domestic crowds. "Still not sure what 'when necessary' even means. Is that determined by the mother or the IOC (International Olympic Committee)?" Morgan tweeted https://twitter.com/alexmorgan13/status/1410347760667201538.

"We are Olympic mothers telling you, it is NECESSARY. "I have not been contacted about being able to bring my daughter with me to Japan and we leave in seven days."

Tokyo organisers told Reuters in an emailed statement that participating countries' National Olympic Committees (NOC) should inform organisers about children who will be travelling with the athletes. "Children must be within nursing age," organisers said. "NOCs will be responsible for confirming to Tokyo 2020 that children who accompany athletes to Japan require nursing care."

Morgan's U.S. team mate Megan Rapinoe echoed her comments. "IOC is having a shocker here," Rapinoe tweeted. "If a mother/father/parent says it's necessary, it's NECESSARY!"

Canadian basketball player Kim Gaucher previously said she was being forced to decide between "being a breastfeeding mom or an Olympic athlete" because she cannot bring her three-month-old daughter to Tokyo. American long-distance runner Aliphine Tuliamuk had also complained about the issue, saying she "cannot imagine" going to the Games without her breastfeeding daughter.

The Tokyo Olympics, delayed from last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will begin on July 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021