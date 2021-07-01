HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day four

Highlights of day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Thursday (all times GMT): 1315 SVITOLINA BOWS OUT

Third seed Elina Svitolina, who reached the semi-finals two years ago, suffered a shock 6-3 6-4 defeat by Poland's Magda Linette in the second round. Six of the top 10 women's seeds have been knocked out so far this week. READ MORE:

1150 ZVEREV, BADOSA SAIL INTO THIRD ROUND German fourth seed Alexander Zverev fired 36 winners and 13 aces to beat American Tennys Sandgren 7-5 6-2 6-3 in their second round match on Court Two.

Spain's Paula Badosa, seeded 30th, served eight double faults but still beat Yulia Putintseva 6-4 6-1, breaking the Kazakh player five times in the contest. 1125 KREJCIKOVA THROUGH IN STRAIGHT SETS

French Open champion and 14th seed Barbora Krejcikova moved into the third round with a 7-5 6-4 win over Germany's Andrea Petkovic. Czech Krejcikova, a former doubles champion at Wimbledon, is playing in the singles main draw for the first time in her career.

1104 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY Play on the fourth day of Wimbledon began on time under mostly sunny conditions, with the temperature hovering around 18 degrees Celsius (64.4°F).

