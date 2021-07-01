The following are the top/expected stories at 2105 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Updated report of Indian players performances at the Wimbledon.

STORIES ON WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-SHUBMAN-INJURY Shubman's stress fracture in shin could take minimum two months to heal London, Jul 1 (PTI) India opener batsman Shubman Gill has sustained a serious shin injury which could keep him out of action for at least two months, a BCCI source told PTI on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-ICC-UAE-FIXING Match Fixing: ICC bans UAE players Hayat, Ahmed for accepting bribe from Indian bookie Dubai, Jul 1 (PTI) The ICC on Thursday banned two UAE players Amir Hayat and Ashfaq Ahmed for eight years after they were found guilty of trying to fix T20 World Cup qualifying round matches in their country, colluding with an Indian bookie.

SPO-ATH-OLY-IND 15 athletes in individual events and two relay teams qualify for Olympics: WA officially confirms New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Star sprinter Dutee Chand, javelin thrower Annu Rani and 400m hurdler M P Jabir qualified for the Tokyo Olympics through world rankings as 15 Indian athletes and two relay teams were confirmed for the Games by the sport's world governing body on Thursday.

SPO-PARA-JHAJHARIA-INTERVIEW Aiming for 68m in Tokyo Paralympics, want to break the world record again, says Jhajharia By Aparajita Upadhyay New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) A day after obliterating his own world record, two-time Paralympic gold-medallist, javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia, is targetting a distance of 68m at the Tokyo Games, confident that he can breach the world mark once again.

SPO-CRI-WOM-IND 2nd ODI: Raj's 59 in vain, Cross' five-for and Dunkley's fifty help England beat India by 5 wkts Taunton, Jul 1 (PTI) Skipper Mithali Raj's second successive fifty went in vain as Sophie Dunkley produced a fighting half-century after Kate Cross' five-wicket haul to help England Women register a five-wicket win over India Women and grab an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series here.

SPO-CRI-WOM-YADAV I worked on how to vary pace after SA series, says spinner Poonam Yadav Taunton, Jul 1 (PTI) Senior India spinner Poonam Yadav, who endured a dry spell in the previous series against South Africa, says she has learnt to vary her pace that helped her snare two wickets in the second ODI against England.

SPO-CRI-AUS-COACHES Australia appoint Michael Di Venuto, Jeff Vaughan as assistant coaches Sydney, Jul 1 (PTI) Cricket Australia on Thursday appointed Michael Di Venuto and Jeff Vaughan as assistant coaches for the men's national team, a year after cutting down on support staff to tackle the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-ROOT-ROTATION It's time that rest and rotation policy is put behind us: England Test skipper Root London, Jul 1 (PTI) England Test skipper Joe Root says it's time that they set aside the much-debated rotation policy to field the strongest possible teams against India and later in the Ashes so that they can compete for the WTC title instead of watching the marquee contest on TV.

SPO-BAD-AWARDS-NOMINATION B Sai Praneeth nominated for Khel Ratna with K Srikanth New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Olympic-bound shuttler B Sai Praneeth and Kidambi Srikanth have been nominated for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award by the Badminton Association of India, which has also recommended three players for the Arjuna award.

SPO-PARALYMPICS-JHAJHARIA Jhajharia rewrites world record for Tokyo Paralympic berth New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) India's greatest Paralympian, javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia, rewrote his own world record once again as he punched his ticket for the Tokyo Paralympics during a national selection trial here.

SPO-TENNIS-WIM-LD IND Sania and Mattek-Sands stun sixth seeds to enter Wimbledon 2nd round (Eds: Adds more results, inputs) London, Jul 1 (PTI) Sania Mirza and her American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands stunned sixth seeds Desirae Krawczyk and Alexa Guarachi to make the second round of the women's doubles event at the Wimbledon here on Thursday.

SPO-OLY-EQUESTRIAN-MIRZA Tokyo Olympics: Equestrian Mirza selects 'Dajara 4' for the Games Mumbai, Jul 1 (PTI) Indian equestrian Fouaad Mirza has resolved the selection dilemma he had been grappling with ahead of his maiden Olympics, deciding to go with the ''very pretty'' mare 'Dajara 4' for the Games in Tokyo this month.

SPO-CHESS-ABHIMANYU-COACHES Young Abhimanyu deserves feat and destined for greatness, feel coaches Chennai, Jul 1 (PTI) Abhimanyu Mishra, who has become the youngest Grandmaster in history, at 12 years, four months and 25 days, is destined for greater heights, reckoned his coaches, who are least surprised by the incredible feat.

SPO-CHESS-AWARD-NOMINATION AICF nominates Humpy for Khel Ratna award Chennai, Jul 1 (PTI) Reigning women's world rapid chess champion Koneru Humpy has been nominated for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award by the All India Chess Federation (AICF).

SPO-PARALYMPICS-SAROHA-LD CHAUDHARY Saroha set for 3rd Paralympics, Sandeep Chaudhary too qualifies (Eds: Adds more results and quotes) New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Asian Para Games gold medallists Amit Kumar Saroha and Sandeep Chaudhary have qualified for the Tokyo Paralympics, the former after battling a recent bout of COVID-19 infection.

SPO-BAD-OLY-IND-PAST When Olympics was more than just results for Indian shuttlers By Amit Kumar Das New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) The Olympics was a wholesome experience for India's first badminton players at the Games.

SPO-GOLF-IND-WOM Diksha, Tvesa start with modest rounds in Netherlands Arnhem (The Netherlands), Jul 1 (PTI) Indian golfers Diksha Dagar and Tvesa Malik opened their campaigns at the Big Green Egg Open on the Ladies European Tour with a card of 1-over 73 each to share Tied-34th place after the opening round.

