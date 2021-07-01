Cycling-Cavendish closes in on Merckx's Tour stage win record

Mark Cavendish's stunning comeback on the Tour de France continued when the Briton claimed his second victory in this year's edition with a perfectly-executed sprint on Thursday.

The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider now has 32 stage wins on the Tour and is two shy of the all-time record of Belgian great Eddy Merck as he is back on the world's greatest race for the first time since 2018. The 36-year-old Briton finished off his team mates' work in the final straight after being led out by Michael Morkov. He beat Belgian Jasper Philipsen and France's Nacer Bouhanni, who were second and third respectively.

Advertisement

It is Cavendish's third victory on Chateauroux, where he won his first Tour stage in 2008. Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel retained the yellow jersey as the top positions in the general classification remained unchanged.

Friday's seventh stage, the longest in this year's race, is an undulating 249.1-km ride between Vierzon and Le Creusot before the riders turn their focus to the mountains on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)