Left Menu

Williamson pulls out of the 'Hundred' to manage elbow injury

PTI | London | Updated: 01-07-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 21:31 IST
Williamson pulls out of the 'Hundred' to manage elbow injury
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

New Zealand's world champion skipper Kane Williamson has withdrawn from ECB's inaugural edition of the 'Hundred' due to his recurrent elbow injury which also forced him to miss a Test match against England last month.

Williamson had a GBP 80,000 (USD 110,000) contract with Birmingham Phoenix and had stayed back in the UK after leading his team to the World Test Championship glory against India.

''Williamson, New Zealand's captain, has been managing the injury for the past six months, missing an ODI series against Bangladesh, the start of the IPL and the second Test against England with the same problem,'' ESPN Cricinfo reported.

The website also stated that Williamson will stay back to mentor the youngsters in the side. ''He is still in the UK following the World Test Championship final and is expected to be involved with the Edgbaston-based team in a mentoring capacity.'' PTI KHS KHS SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
3
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
4
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021