Tennis-Gauff sees off Vesnina to cruise into third round

The turning point in the opener came at 3-3 when the American broke Vesnina, who made two backhand errors and served a double fault to give Gauff the lead.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 21:32 IST
American teenager Coco Gauff marched into the third round of Wimbledon with a convincing 6-4 6-3 victory over Russian Elena Vesnina on Centre Court on Thursday. Vesnina, a former doubles number one, at 34 is twice Gauff's age and one of many mothers at Wimbledon. She returned to the Tour from maternity leave after nearly three years in April with a protected ranking.

Gauff, who stormed into the fourth round in 2019 on her main draw debut as a 15-year-old, took a tumble at 2-2 in the opening set but immediately got back to her feet, giving the chair umpire a thumbs-up to indicate she was fine to continue. The turning point in the opener came at 3-3 when the American broke Vesnina, who made two backhand errors and served a double fault to give Gauff the lead. The 20th seed then served out the set, sealing it when Vesnina found the net.

Gauff carried that momentum into the second set with a double break to take a 3-0 lead, continuing to target Vesnina's backhand as the Russian made a slew of errors. Vesnina then called for a medical timeout to get treatment on her back and returned re-energised as she broke Gauff for the first time in the match and rallied to make it 3-2.

A stroke of luck at 4-3 allowed Gauff to take the lead when a lob fell onto the net tape and dribbled over, much to Vesnina's frustration. The American then broke again in the final game when her opponent served her fourth double fault.

