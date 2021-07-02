HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day four

Highlights of day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Thursday (all times GMT): 1840 CIRSTEA DUMPS AZARENKA OUT

Romania's Sorana Cirstea rallied from 3-1 down in the final set to beat twice Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka 7-6(5) 3-6 6-4 in just over two hours on Court One.

Wimbledon order of play on Thursday 1808 FEDERER, KYRGIOS EASE INTO THIRD ROUND

Roger Federer, eight-times Wimbledon champion, beat fellow veteran Richard Gasquet 7-6(1) 6-1 6-4 in an entertaining encounter on Centre Court to move into the third round for the 18th time in his career. Nick Kyrgios, playing in his first tournament since the Australian Open, also progressed with a straight sets win, overcoming Italian Gianluca Mager 7-6(7) 6-4 6-4.

1655 KERBER OUTLASTS SORRIBES TORMO IN MARATHON MATCH Former champion Angelique Kerber came through a tough second-round clash to beat Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-5 5-7 6-4 in a match lasting three hours and 18 minutes on Court Two.

1550 GAUFF OVERPOWERS VESNINA American teenager Coco Gauff fired down nine aces in a comfortable 6-4 6-3 victory over Russian Elena Vesnina, reaching the Wimbledon third round for the second time in as many main draw appearances.

1545 MEDVEDEV BREEZES PAST ALCARAZ Second seed Daniil Medvedev overcame a slow start before seeing off Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz 6-4 6-1 6-2 to reach the third round.

1408 BARTY OUSTS BLINKOVA Australian top seed Ash Barty advanced with a 6-4 6-3 victory over Russian Anna Blinkova. Barty served nine double faults but fired 33 winners and broke six times to set up a third round match with Czech Katerina Siniakova.

1402 BERRETTINI, NORRIE BOOK THIRD ROUND SPOTS Italian seventh seed and Queen's Club champion Matteo Berrettini beat Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3 6-4 7-6(4), reaching the third round with two breaks of serve while the Dutchman failed to convert any of his nine break points.

Briton Cameron Norrie was 3-0 down in the first set against Australia's Alex Bolt before claiming 11 games in a row, eventually winning 6-3 6-1 6-2 to book a third round clash with Roger Federer or Richard Gasquet. 1315 SVITOLINA BOWS OUT

Third seed Elina Svitolina, who reached the semi-finals two years ago, suffered a shock 6-3 6-4 defeat by Poland's Magda Linette in the second round. Six of the top 10 women's seeds have been knocked out so far this week. 1150 ZVEREV, BADOSA SAIL INTO THIRD ROUND

German fourth seed Alexander Zverev fired 36 winners and 13 aces to beat American Tennys Sandgren 7-5 6-2 6-3 in their second round match on Court Two. Spain's Paula Badosa, seeded 30th, served eight double faults but still beat Yulia Putintseva 6-4 6-1, breaking the Kazakh player five times in the contest.

1125 KREJCIKOVA THROUGH IN STRAIGHT SETS French Open champion and 14th seed Barbora Krejcikova moved into the third round with a 7-5 6-4 win over Germany's Andrea Petkovic.

Czech Krejcikova, a former doubles champion at Wimbledon, is playing in the singles main draw for the first time in her career. 1104 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY

Play on the fourth day of Wimbledon began on time under mostly sunny conditions, with the temperature hovering around 18 degrees Celsius (64.4°F).

