Federer beats familiar foil Gasquet at Wimbledon

PTI | Wimbledon | Updated: 02-07-2021 00:36 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 00:36 IST
Roger Federer has become the oldest man to reach the third round at Wimbledon in 46 years.

Federer held every service game and extended his winning streak against Richard Gasquet to 11 matches, 7-6 (1), 6-1, 6-4.

“I was really happy with my performance,” Federer told the crowd.

He turns 40 next month. Ken Rosewall was 40 when he made a run to the fourth round in 1975.

Federer improved to 19-2 against Gasquet and has won all five of their Grand Slam meetings in straight sets.

He's bidding for his ninth Wimbledon title and his 21st major championship, which would break the men's record he shares with Rafael Nadal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

