Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Norway's Warholm breaks 400 metres hurdles world record

Norway's Karsten Warholm broke Kevin Young's 29-year-old 400m hurdles world record when he completed the race in 46.70 seconds in front of his home fans at the Diamond League meeting in Oslo on Thursday. Warholm beat 1992 Olympic champion Young's mark of 46.78secs, which was set four years before the Norwegian was born and was the longest-standing record in men's track.

Tennis-Federer gets his sparkle back as sun shines at Wimbledon

The sun finally came out at Wimbledon on Thursday and eight-time champion Roger Federer got his old sparkle back on Centre Court to eclipse Richard Gasquet and move serenely into round three. It was not quite vintage Federer, but the 7,500 fans packed around his favourite court did not care as the Swiss gave them plenty to ooh and aah about in a 7-6(1) 6-1 6-4 victory.

NFL-Washington Football Team fined $10 million after misconduct inquiry

The National Football League (NFL) has fined the Washington Football Team $10 million after a review of allegations of a hostile culture, it said on Thursday, but did not suspend team owner Dan Snyder. Independent counsel Beth Wilkinson conducted the review beginning July 2020, interviewing more than 150 people including Snyder, and found the workplace demonstrated "a general lack of respect" toward women.

Tennis-Kyrgios delights in Mager victory at Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios has not always found the spotlight easy to handle but the Australian maverick showed he remains one of the game's great entertainers as he breezed into the Wimbledon third round with a 7-6(7) 6-4 6-4 win over Gianluca Mager on Thursday.

With his usual mixture of exuberant shot-making and near constant chatter, the 26-year-old made light work of the Italian and gave the crowd plenty to enjoy.

Athletics-Richardson will not compete at Diamond League in Stockholm

American Sha'Carri Richardson will not compete at the Diamond League in Stockholm on Sunday, where she had been expected to run in the 200m, according to the event's entry list. Richardson, 21, is the U.S. women's 100m champion and is expected to be a big draw at this summer's Tokyo Olympics.

Tennis-Teenage wildcard Raducanu keeps home flag flying in women's singles

British hopes in the Wimbledon women's singles were kept alive in unlikely fashion as 18-year-old wildcard Emma Raducanu shocked former French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova on Thursday to reach the third round on her debut. Raducanu, ranked 338th in the world, completely outplayed her Czech opponent to win 6-2 6-4 as she followed up her first-round victory the previous day over Vitalia Diatchenko.

Golf-Australian Herbert enjoys birdie-fest to lead Irish Open

Australian Lucas Herbert took a one-shot lead in the first round of the Irish Open after carding an eight-under-par 64 at the Mount Juliet Estate in Thomastown on Thursday. Herbert made nine birdies, offset by a bogey on the par-three 11th, to lead American Johannes Veerman who signed for a blemish-free 65 with Scotland's Grant Forrest a further shot behind in third.

Rugby-U.S. coach Gold backs rookie flyhalf Carty against England

Selecting rookie flyhalf Luke Carty to face England at Twickenham on Sunday is a "brave" decision, said United States coach Gary Gold, but also just reward for a player who has excelled in his maiden Major League Rugby season. The 23-year-old Carty has played for Ireland at junior level and is the younger brother of senior Irish international flyhalf Jack.

Baseball-Sabathia outdueled alcoholism, now he wants to inspire others

The hardest walk Yankees great CC Sabathia ever had to take wasn't to or from the pitcher's mound but came when he went from the players' cafeteria to manager Joe Girardi's office in 2015 to tell him he had a drinking problem. Sabathia had suffered a series of alcohol-related incidents that year, including a brawl outside a Toronto nightclub, and the six-time All-Star and World Series champion knew he had to make a change.

Tennis-Gauff conquers Centre Court nerves to beat Vesnina at Wimbledon

American teenager Coco Gauff overcame a bout of nerves which came with playing on Centre Court at Wimbledon before settling into her groove to beat Russian Elena Vesnina 6-4 6-3 in the second round on Thursday. Gauff is no stranger to the spotlight at the All England Club, having stormed into the fourth round in 2019 on her main draw debut as a 15-year-old to fuel 'Coco-mania' but she admitted she was nervous on her return.

