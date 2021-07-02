Soccer-Zaracho, Fernandez both score twice in 4-1 win

Left Menu

A first half double from Federico Zaracho helped Atletico Mineiro on their way to a 4-1 win over Atletico-GO in Brazil’s Serie A on Thursday.

Reuters | Belo Horizonte | Updated: 02-07-2021 05:48 IST
A first half double from Federico Zaracho helped Atletico Mineiro on their way to a 4-1 win over Atletico-GO in Brazil’s Serie A on Thursday. Zaracho scored in the 27th and 37th minutes before Ignacio Fernandez added a third three minutes before half time with a neatly worked counter attack.

Marlon Freitas pulled a goal back from a corner for the visitors on the stroke of half time and that seemed to be it until Fernandez got his second and Atletico’s fourth a minute from the final whistle. The win puts Atletico Mineiro in fifth place in the 20-team table with 13 points from eight games. Atletico-GO fall to 10th with 10 points from seven matches.

