Norway's Karsten Warholm breaks 400 hurdles world record

Everybodys talking about this world record thats been standing for many, many years its older than me, actually. Warholm said he was excited to have broken the record in front of home fans, including family members, at Bislett Stadium.I knew I had it in me, but of course its very special to be able to do it, he said. Im just really happy and really proud.

PTI | Oslo | Updated: 02-07-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 10:19 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Two-time world champion Karsten Warholm broke a 29-year-old world record in the 400-meter hurdles in the Diamond League meet.

The 25-year-old Norwegian finished in 46.70 seconds to break the mark of 46.78 set by American Kevin Young in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics final.

''This was just the perfect moment," Warholm said in an interview posted by World Athletics. ''Everybody's talking about this world record that's been standing for many, many years — it's older than me, actually,'' Warholm said he was excited to have broken the record in front of home fans, including family members, at Bislett Stadium.

''I knew I had it in me, but of course, it's very special to be able to do it,'' he said. ''I'm just really happy and really proud. It's a nice moment.'' Warholm's previous best was 46.87 in Stockholm last August.

