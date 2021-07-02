Left Menu

UK's Johnson says he has no plans to reduce Euro 2020 stadium crowds

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-07-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 19:11 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he did not plan to order a reduction in crowds attending the remaining Euro 2000 tournament soccer matches due to take place in London's Wembley Stadium. Crowd capacity at Wembley Stadium will be increased to more than 60,000 fans for the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020 under a pilot scheme announced last week.

"Of course we'll follow the scientific guidance and the advice if we receive any such suggestion," Johnson said in response to a question at a news conference, alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel who said she was worried about UEFA's decision to let more people into stadiums. "But at the moment...the position is very clear in the UK, which is that we have certain events which we can put on in a very careful and controlled manner with testing of everybody who goes there."

