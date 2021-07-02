Soccer-Oh double helps Ulsan to record 12th straight Champions League win

Ulsan Hyundai's Oh Se-hun scored twice as the holders set a new record for consecutive victories in the Asian Champions League with a 3-0 win over Kaya-Iloilo in Bangkok on Friday.

The win was the club's 12th in a row in a run that extends back to last year's title success in Qatar and sees the South Koreans break the record they set in 2014. Ulsan lead Group F on nine points from three games, three points ahead of Thailand's BG Pathum United, who beat Viettel of Vietnam 2-0 to maintain their push to make the knockout stage.

Advertisement

Oh gave Ulsan the lead 12 minutes into their meeting with the club from the Philippines when he side-footed home after a jinking run down the left by Valeri Qazaishvili. The 22-year-old striker netted again five minutes before halftime when he headed in Hong Chul's free kick and Qazaishvili made sure of the points three minutes into the second half.

Only the winners of each of the five groups being played by east Asian clubs are guaranteed to advance to the last 16, where they will be joined by the three best runners-up. In Group I in Tashkent, Kawasaki Frontale's Kento Tachibanada scored a second-half hat-trick as the J-League champions thrashed United City FC of the Philippines 8-0.

The win keeps Toru Oniki's side top, three points clear of South Korea's Daegu FC, who won 5-0 against Beijing Guoan. Edgar and Cesinha both scored twice against a Beijing side missing their first choice squad as they did not travel to Uzbekistan due to quarantine regulations in place in China.

Group matches in the east Asian half of the competition are being played in biosecure hubs in Thailand and Uzbekistan after teams in the west completed their preliminaries in April. The last 16 is scheduled to be played in September with the final slated to be held in late November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)