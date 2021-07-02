Left Menu

Soccer-Belgium v Italy teams

Reuters | Munich | Updated: 02-07-2021 23:26 IST
Following are the teams for the European Championship quarter-final match between Belgium and Italy in Munich on Friday.

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois; Toby Alderweireld, Thomas Vermaelen, Jan Vertonghen (captain); Thomas Meunier, Axel Witsel, Youri Tielemans, Thorgan Hazard; Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku, Romelu Lukaku

Italy: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini (captain), Leonardo Spinazzola; Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Marco Verratti; Federico Chiesa, Lorenzo Insigne, Ciro Immobile

