Soccer-Belgium v Italy teams

Following are the teams for the European Championship quarter-final match between Belgium and Italy in Munich on Friday.

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois; Toby Alderweireld, Thomas Vermaelen, Jan Vertonghen (captain); Thomas Meunier, Axel Witsel, Youri Tielemans, Thorgan Hazard; Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku, Romelu Lukaku

Advertisement

Italy: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini (captain), Leonardo Spinazzola; Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Marco Verratti; Federico Chiesa, Lorenzo Insigne, Ciro Immobile

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)