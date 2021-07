Soccer-Spinazzola's 'serious' injury sours Italy celebrations

Italy's delight at reaching the Euro 2020 semi-finals with Friday's 2-1 win over Belgium was soured by a serious injury to left-back Leonardo Spinazzola who was taken off on a stretcher in the second half and is expected to be out of the tournament. Italian media reports said AS Roma defender Spinazzola, who has been fundamental to the Azzurri's impressive run to the last four, had a suspected ruptured Achilles tendon injury, which would likely sideline him for months.

"He has been one of the best players of this tournament and he will still be even if he can't play in the next games. We are very, very sad with what has happened it seems quite a serious one," Italy manager Roberto Mancini told a news conference. Spinazzola, 28, was pictured in tears on the stretcher as he left the field to be replaced by Emerson Palmieri, who is likely to take his spot for Tuesday's semi against Spain at Wembley.

Italy striker Lorenzo Insigne said the players were saddened by the injury to their team mate. "Its a great loss, we will try to go all the way above all for him. Up to today he has been such a key player, an influential player for us," he said.

