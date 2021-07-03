Left Menu

Soccer-Spinazzola's 'serious' injury sours Italy celebrations

Spinazzola, 28, was pictured in tears on the stretcher as he left the field to be replaced by Emerson Palmieri, who is likely to take his spot for Tuesday's semi against Spain at Wembley. Italy striker Lorenzo Insigne said the players were saddened by the injury to their team mate.

Reuters | Munich | Updated: 03-07-2021 03:49 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 03:49 IST
Soccer-Spinazzola's 'serious' injury sours Italy celebrations
  • Country:
  • Germany

Italy's delight at reaching the Euro 2020 semi-finals with Friday's 2-1 win over Belgium was soured by a serious injury to left-back Leonardo Spinazzola who was taken off on a stretcher in the second half and is expected to be out of the tournament. Italian media reports said AS Roma defender Spinazzola, who has been fundamental to the Azzurri's impressive run to the last four, had a suspected ruptured Achilles tendon injury, which would likely sideline him for months.

"He has been one of the best players of this tournament and he will still be even if he can't play in the next games. We are very, very sad with what has happened it seems quite a serious one," Italy manager Roberto Mancini told a news conference. Spinazzola, 28, was pictured in tears on the stretcher as he left the field to be replaced by Emerson Palmieri, who is likely to take his spot for Tuesday's semi against Spain at Wembley.

Italy striker Lorenzo Insigne said the players were saddened by the injury to their team mate. "Its a great loss, we will try to go all the way above all for him. Up to today he has been such a key player, an influential player for us," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
2
Novel approach uses human body to recharge smartwatches and fitness bands

Novel approach uses human body to recharge smartwatches and fitness bands

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit competition

EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit...

 Global
4
Enterprises looking to cloud providers for help with security: Google-IDG study

Enterprises looking to cloud providers for help with security: Google-IDG st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021