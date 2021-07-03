Soccer-Brazil survive late Chile onslaught to reach Copa semi

Left Menu

Brazil survived losing Gabriel Jesus to a red card early in the second half to defeat Chile 1-0 on Friday and move into a Copa America semi-final against Peru.

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 03-07-2021 07:32 IST
Brazil survived losing Gabriel Jesus to a red card early in the second half to defeat Chile 1-0 on Friday and move into a Copa America semi-final against Peru. Lucas Paqueta put the reigning champions 1-0 up within seconds of coming on as a half-time substitute, but the game changed moments later when Jesus was sent off for a criminally high challenge that felled Eugenio Mena.

Chile forced the host nation onto the back foot for much of the second half but could not get that all-important equaliser. The result means Brazil will play Peru, who beat Paraguay on penalties earlier in the day, in the first Copa semi-final at Rio’s Nilton Santos stadium on July 5.

The other quarter-finals will be played on Saturday, featuring Argentina against Ecuador and Uruguay v Colombia.

