Chile president wants copper output boost of 1 mln tons by 2026

Chile President Gabriel Boric said on Thursday he is targeting an increase in the country's annual copper output by 1 million metric tons by the end of his term in 2026.

"We have to take advantage of this super-cycle of copper that has been spoken of positively in recent days," he said at an event, adding that he was referring to state-run miner Codelco as well as privately run operations in the country that is the world's top copper producer.

