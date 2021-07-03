Left Menu

Feel like I can do a lot better: Murray after losing to Shapovalov

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray was disappointed after winning just eight games against 10th seed Denis Shapovalov on Friday evening in the third round at Wimbledon.

ANI | London | Updated: 03-07-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 14:06 IST
Feel like I can do a lot better: Murray after losing to Shapovalov
Andy Murray and Denis Shapovalov (Photo: Wimbledon). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray was disappointed after winning just eight games against 10th seed Denis Shapovalov on Friday evening in the third round at Wimbledon. Against a 34-year-old with a metal hip and seven hours of elite tennis in his legs already this week, the No.10 seed was too often simply the better player. He eased past the two-time champion 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 to become only the second left-hander, after Rafael Nadal, to defeat Murray at Wimbledon, and in doing so, he reached the second week here at SW17 for the first time.

Murray who won back-to-back matches at a Grand Slam for the first time since his hip problems started in 2017, is very well aware that he is still far from the level that took him to two titles on Centre Court. "There is a part of me that feels a bit like I have put in so much work the past three months and ultimately didn't play how I would want and expect. It's like, 'Is it worth it?' Is all of that training and everything that you're doing in the gym -- unless you're able to practise and improve your game and get matches and continue, get a run of tournaments -- is it worth all of the work that you're doing?"

"I'm not expecting and saying I would beat Denis Shapovalov. He's a brilliant player. But I feel like I can do a lot better than what I did this evening," ATP Tour quoted Murray as a saying after the match. The Scot will now focus his attention on the Tokyo Olympics 2020 where he will be defending the singles title he won in London and Rio de Janeiro. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
2
EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit competition

EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit...

 Global
3
Novel approach uses human body to recharge smartwatches and fitness bands

Novel approach uses human body to recharge smartwatches and fitness bands

 United States
4
Sports Ministry recognises WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF

Sports Ministry recognises WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021