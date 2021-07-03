Left Menu

Kohli operates at 200%, inspires teammates to do same: KL Rahul

100 is the best you possibly can be at, but he operates at 200 per cent, Rahul said in a video for Forbes India.He has the unbelievable ability to carry the other 10 guys and pull them from 100 to 200 per cent. Rahul didnt get a chance to play but he was part of the Indian squad at the World Test Championships final against New Zealand at Southampton.There were criticisms of Kohlis captaincy following Indias defeat to New Zealand in the WTC final as he still has not been able to lift an ICC trophy.

PTI | London | Updated: 03-07-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 14:15 IST
Kohli operates at 200%, inspires teammates to do same: KL Rahul
India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/ ICC Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India skipper Virat Kohli ''operates at 200'' per cent and has the unbelievable ability to inspire his teammates to do the same, reckons stylish batsman KL Rahul.

''Playing with and under Virat Kohli, he is a different sort of captain. He is a very passionate individual. He operates at 200 (per cent). 100 is the best you possibly can be at, but he operates at 200 (per cent),'' Rahul said in a video for Forbes India.

''He has the unbelievable ability to carry the other 10 guys and pull them from 100 to 200 (per cent).'' Rahul didn't get a chance to play but he was part of the Indian squad at the World Test Championships final against New Zealand at Southampton.

There were criticisms of Kohli's captaincy following India's defeat to New Zealand in the WTC final as he still has not been able to lift an ICC trophy. Under Kohli, India failed to win the 2017 Champions Trophy and the 2019 World Cup.

India will next play a five-match Test series against hosts England starting on August 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
2
EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit competition

EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit...

 Global
3
Novel approach uses human body to recharge smartwatches and fitness bands

Novel approach uses human body to recharge smartwatches and fitness bands

 United States
4
Sports Ministry recognises WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF

Sports Ministry recognises WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021