Spinazzola could miss rest of the Euro 2020

PTI | Stpetersburg | Updated: 03-07-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 19:15 IST
Italy defender Leonardo Spinazzola could miss the rest of the European Championship because of injury.

Spinazzola was taken off the field on a stretcher in the 79th minute of Italy's 2-1 quarterfinal win over Belgium after pulling up sharply while chasing the ball.

The 28-year-old writes on Instagram: ''Unfortunately we all know how it went but our blue dream continues and with this great group nothing is impossible.'' Italian media reports that Spinazzola has travelled to Rome for tests.

Italy will next play Spain in the semifinals on Tuesday at Wembley Stadium in London. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

