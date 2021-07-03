HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day six

Highlights of day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Saturday (times GMT): 1400 TEENAGERS RADUCANU AND GAUFF POWER INTO LAST 16

Emma Raducanu became the youngest British woman to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon in the Open Era when the 18-year-old wildcard beat world number 45 Sorana Cirstea 6-3 7-5. "When I was packing to come into the bubble, my parents said: 'Aren't you packing too much match kit?' I think I'm going to have to do some laundry tonight," Raducanu said.

The Wimbledon debutante was joined in the next round by 17-year-old American Coco Gauff, who eased past Slovenian Kaja Juvan 6-3 6-3. READ MORE:

1340 BERRETTINI MARCHES ON Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini made short work of Aljaz Bedene, beating the Slovenian 6-4 6-4 6-4 for his 100th Tour-level match victory. He also equalled his best Wimbledon performance by reaching the round of 16.

Among the women, Czech Karolina Muchova advanced with a 7-5 6-3 victory over French Open runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, while Ajla Tomljanovic beat Jelena Ostapenko 4-6 6-4 6-2 in an ill-tempered match. 1306 KERBER STORMS BACK TO ELIMINATE SASNOVICH

Former champion Angelique Kerber found herself a set down against Aliaksandra Sasnovich but benefited from a rain delay, after which she came out all guns blazing to win 12 of the next 13 games and advance to the last 16 with a 2-6 6-0 6-1 victory. 1035 PLAY SUSPENDED DUE TO RAIN

Organisers said there would be no play on all outside courts before 1130 GMT due to rain. 1006 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY

Play on the sixth day of Wimbledon began under cloudy skies, with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66.2°F).

