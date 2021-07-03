Left Menu

Soccer-Denmark name unchanged side against Czech Republic for Euro quarter-final

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand went with a tried and tested starting lineup for Saturday's European Championship quarter-final match against the Czech Republic in Baku, naming an unchanged team from the one that beat Wales 4-0 in the last-16. Mikkel Damsgaard will again take playmaker Christian Eriksen's role, on his own 21st birthday.

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand went with a tried and tested starting lineup for Saturday's European Championship quarter-final match against the Czech Republic in Baku, naming an unchanged team from the one that beat Wales 4-0 in the last-16.

Mikkel Damsgaard will again take playmaker Christian Eriksen's role, on his own 21st birthday. Denmark is once again expected to line up with a back-three of Andreas Christensen, Jannik Vestergaard and captain Simon Kjaer at the heart of the backline, while Joakim Maehle and Jens Stryger are on the flanks as wing-backs.

The Czech Republic made one change to their lineup with Jan Boril returning at left-back. Patrik Schick, who has four goals and is one shy of Cristiano Ronaldo's tally for top scorer in the tournament, will lead their attack. TEAMS

Czech Republic: Tomas Vaclik; Vladimir Coufal, Ondrej Celustka, Jan Boril; Tomas Kalas, Tomas Holes, Tomas Soucek (captain), Antonin Barak; Lukas Masopust, Petr Sevcik, Patrik Schick Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel; Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer (captain), Jannik Vestergaard; Jens Stryger Larsen, Joakim Maehle, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney; Mikkel Damsgaard, Kasper Dolberg, Martin Braithwaite

