Left Menu

Tennis-Ostapenko loses to Tomljanovic after 'liar' row

Ostapenko: "If you think I'm faking it, you can talk with the physio." Tomljanovic: "I hope you feel better." Ostapenko: "Your behaviour is terrible. I think it's disgraceful behaviour from someone that is a slam champion." Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion, said she had done nothing wrong. "She cannot say anything unless she knows anything, and she's not me so she cannot feel the pain," the world number 34 said.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 21:47 IST
Tennis-Ostapenko loses to Tomljanovic after 'liar' row
Latvian Ostapenko, the winner of the Eastbourne grasscourt title and a dark horse at Wimbledon, went down 4-6 6-4 6-2 against the world number 75. Image Credit: Flickr

In-form Jelena Ostapenko's Wimbledon hopes were dashed in a stormy defeat by Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round on Saturday, with the players exchanging angry words at the net. Latvian Ostapenko, the winner of the Eastbourne grasscourt title and a dark horse at Wimbledon, went down 4-6 6-4 6-2 against the world number 75.

Things boiled over when Ostapenko asked for a medical timeout while trailing 4-0 in the deciding set -- prompting a furious response by Tomljanovic who accused her opponent of feigning injury in an attempt to break her rhythm. "You know she's lying," Tomljanovic told the umpire, demanding that the supervisor be called to court.

The war of words continued at the end of the match after a frosty handshake. Ostapenko: "If you think I'm faking it, you can talk with the physio."

Tomljanovic: "I hope you feel better." Ostapenko: "Your behaviour is terrible. You have zero respect."

Tomljanovic: "You are the one to talk." Ostapenko: "What? So bad, so bad. You're the worst player on Tour."

Tomljanovic had already surpassed her best Wimbledon effort by reaching round three and will now take on British teenage wildcard sensation Emma Raducanu in the last 16. Questioned later about the incident, both players stuck to their guns with Tomljanovic railing against what she said were all-too-frequent medical timeouts in women's tennis.

"I'm just honestly tired of it. I'm tired of it happening and seeing it happen. We can do better than that," the 28-year-old told reporters. "She can say she was injured. I don't think she was. There was nothing wrong with her the whole match, but then why on 4-0 she calls it when I'm about to serve. Usually, you just say can I have the physio at the next changeover.

"Then to top it all off, for her to call me disrespectful at the end of the match is just, it's laughable. I think it's disgraceful behaviour from someone that is a slam champion." Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion, said she had done nothing wrong.

"She cannot say anything unless she knows anything, and she's not me so she cannot feel the pain," world number 34 said. "I'm the one who feels the pain. It's very disrespectful from her side because she knows zero about what I had."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Sports Ministry recognises WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF

Sports Ministry recognises WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF

 India
4
EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit competition

EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021