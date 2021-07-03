Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Hamilton predicts 'easy cruise' win for Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton sounded resigned to falling further behind in the Formula One title race after qualifying only fourth on Saturday for the Austrian Grand Prix with Red Bull rival Max Verstappen on pole position. Mercedes' seven-times world champion, the sport's most successful driver of all time, is 18 points adrift of the young Dutch driver after eight races.

Tennis-Wimbledon day six

Highlights of day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Saturday (times GMT): 1608 ZVEREV RALLIES PAST FRITZ

MLB roundup: HBP leads Braves to 1-0 win over Marlins

A crazy first inning, which included the ejection of Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez, manager Don Mattingly and pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr., helped the host Atlanta Braves escape with a 1-0 victory Friday night. Lopez hit Braves' leadoff man Ronald Acuna Jr. with the first pitch of the game, which prompted a meeting from the umpires and an eventual ejection of Lopez.

Soccer-Italy edge Belgium in thriller to reach Euro 2020 semis

Italy reached the Euro 2020 semi-finals with a thrilling 2-1 win over Belgium as first-half goals from Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne settled a gripping encounter against the number one-ranked team in the world on Friday. Barella fired the opener after 31 minutes before Insigne’s wonderful curling strike doubled Italy's advantage on the brink of halftime.

Tennis-Gauff in fourth round again, but no surprise this time

Seventeen-year-old American Coco Gauff matched her dream Wimbledon debut as she again reached the fourth round with a 6-3 6-3 defeat of Kaja Juvan on Saturday. Gauff, the 23rd seed, stormed through the opening games with a barrage of power serves on Centre Court but was asked some awkward questions by 102nd-ranked Juvan.

Tennis-Kerber shines after rain to beat Sasnovich and reach Wimbledon fourth round

Former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber was put through the wringer early in her third-round clash with unseeded Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Saturday but the German rallied from a set down to win 2-6 6-0 6-1 after a rain interruption. Kerber faced a tough test against Sara Sorribes Tormo in the previous round before overcoming the Spaniard in the longest women's match at Wimbledon since 2011 and made a sluggish start on Saturday by twice dropping serve in the opening set to give Sasnovich a 4-0 lead.

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer on leave amid sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Trevor Bauer was placed on seven-day administrative leave by Major League Baseball on Friday in the wake of allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "MLB's investigation into the allegations made against Trevor Bauer is ongoing," Major League Baseball said in a statement. "While no determination in the case has been made, we have made the decision to place Mr. Bauer on seven-day administrative leave effective immediately. MLB continues to collect information in our ongoing investigation concurrent with the Pasadena Police Department's active criminal investigation. We will comment further at the appropriate time."

Tennis-Italians Berrettini and Sonego cruise into Wimbledon fourth round

Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini strengthened his status as a genuine Wimbledon title contender by cruising into the fourth round on Saturday with a convincing 6-4 6-4 6-4 win over Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia. The 25-year-old Italian put his booming serve and crunching forehand to good use against the 64th-ranked Bedene whom he defeated in four sets on his way to the second week of the grasscourt Grand Slam in 2019.

NHL-Tampa Bay on cusp of Stanley Cup repeat after win over Montreal

The defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-3 on Friday to take a commanding 3-0 series lead in the National Hockey League's best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final. Tyler Johnson scored a pair of goals while Jan Rutta, Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov and Blake Coleman also tallied as the Lightning moved one win away from becoming only the third back-to-back Stanley Cup champions in the last quarter-century.

Tennis-Mercurial Kyrgios happy to be 'relatable' entertainer than tennis god

Wimbledon is Nick Kyrgios' first tournament since the Australian Open and only his third since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the Tour last year but the unseeded showman has hardly shown signs of rust after storming into the third round. Kyrgios' match against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime will be only his ninth of the year but he sent out a warning when he ousted 21st seed Ugo Humbert in the first round in what was the Australian's first match on grass in two years.

