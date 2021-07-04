Scoreboard: 3rd ODI, India Women vs England Women

India Women Innings: Shafali Verma c Knight b Cross 19 Smriti Mandhana lbw b Glenn 49 Jemimah Rodrigues b Ecclestone 4 Mithali Raj not out 75 Harmanpreet Kaur lbw b Knight 16 Deepti Sharma c & b Sciver 18 Sneh Rana b Ecclestone 24 Jhulan Goswami not out 1 Extras: (LB-5, W-9) 14 Total: (For 6 wickets in 46.3 overs) 220 Fall of wickets: 1-46, 2-66, 3-81, 4-131, 5-164, 6-214 Bowling: Katherine Brunt 7.3-0-45-0, Anya Shrubsole 4-0-21-0, Kate Cross 8-0-38-1, Sophie Ecclestone 10-2-36-2, Sarah Glenn 7-0 -26-1, Nat Sciver 6-0-34 -1, Heather Knight 4-0-15-1.

