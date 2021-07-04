Soccer-Colombia head to Copa semis after penalties win over Uruguay

Left Menu

Goalkeeper David Ospina celebrated becoming Colombia's most capped player on Saturday by saving two penalties in a shoot out to give his country victory over Uruguay and a place in the Copa America semi-finals. Ospina made a record 112th appearance in Saturday's tie in Brasilia and was the hero after he saved spot kicks from Jose Maria Gimenez and Matias Vina.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2021 06:09 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 06:09 IST
Ospina made a record 112th appearance in Saturday's tie in Brasilia and was the hero after he saved spot kicks from Jose Maria Gimenez and Matias Vina. Colombia converted their first four to progress 4-2 on penalties following a nervy encounter in Brasilia that finished 0-0 after 90 minutes.

Uruguay began this tournament in the middle of a goal drought and although they scored twice against Bolivia and once against Paraguay in their two games last week they still looked uncomfortable up front, with service to Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani sparse and neither striker firing on all cylinders. Colombia, too, looked like they missed suspended midfield general Juan Cuadrado and neither side showed much composure in a game that was characterised by stray passes and painfully slow transitions from the back.

Both sides could only muster one shot on target between them in the first half but things changed after the break as both teams started to lose their inhibitions and come forward. However, neither could find the breakthrough and after ending nil-nil the match went straight to penalties.

Colombia, who have won this title only once back in 2001, will take on the winner of Saturday’s later quarter-final between Argentina and Ecuador. Host Brazil face Peru in the other semi-final.

The final is scheduled for the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro on July 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

