Eriksen incident did something to the Denmark squad, says captain Kjaer

Denmark captain Simon Kjaer has said that Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest in the opening game of Euro 2020 brought the squad together and it helped them reach the semi-finals of the ongoing competition. Kjaer's remarks came after Denmark defeated the Czech Republic 2-1 in the quarterfinals on Saturday in Baku and now the side will lock horns against England in the semifinals at the Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

"It did something to the group. We thrive and we're safe together. We know we can trust the people around us. We know that if one of us is in trouble, then someone else is there for you," Goal.com quoted Kjaer as saying. "It gives us security and of course it makes Christian feel good. We can press because we know that the player next to us is there to back us up," he added.

The group-stage match between Denmark and Finland had to be stopped in the closing minutes of the first half as Eriksen collapsed on the pitch and had to be taken off due to medical emergency. Later, it was revealed that the midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest. Talking about the win against the Czech Republic, Kjaer said: "It's huge, this is insane. We aimed to go to Wembley and now we will. But I would be lying if I said we're OK with that. Now we have to enjoy it and recover, but we also have a match in four days."

Thomas Delaney and Kasper Dolberg starred in the match as Denmark defeated the Czech Republic 2-1 to enter the semi-finals of the ongoing Euro Cup on Saturday. The 1992 champions Denmark reached their first Euro Cup semi-final in 29 years after registering a win over the Czech Republic. (ANI)

