Left Menu

2020 runner-up Primoz Roglic withdraws from Tour de France

The Jumbo-Visma team said the Slovenian rider would focus on new goals.We took the decision all together with the team, it doesnt make sense to continue, Roglic said.Roglic performed well in Fridays time trial, but suffered in the 151-kilometer 94-mile route from Oyonnax to Le Grand-Bornand on Saturday, when defending champion Tadej Pogacar seized control of the race.

PTI | Cluses | Updated: 04-07-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 17:44 IST
2020 runner-up Primoz Roglic withdraws from Tour de France
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • France

The injuries from a crash-filled opening week at the Tour de France took their toll Sunday when last year's runner-up Primoz Roglic withdrew before the ninth stage.

Rogblic crashed badly during Monday's third stage in the western Brittany region and had been struggling since. The Jumbo-Visma team said the Slovenian rider would focus on new goals.

''We took the decision all together with the team, it doesn't make sense to continue,'' Roglic said.

Roglic performed well in Friday's time trial, but suffered in the 151-kilometer (94-mile) route from Oyonnax to Le Grand-Bornand on Saturday, when defending champion Tadej Pogacar seized control of the race. Roglic was already almost 40 minutes behind his compatriot before Sunday's stage.

Roglic said he surprised himself in the time trial but doubts returned in the first mountain stage Saturday when he was in a lot of pain.

''It's just too much for my body at the moment and yeah, I cannot race," the 31-year-old said. ''I'm disappointed. I didn't plan it to be the way it is, but in the end, I have to accept it.'' Sunday is the second day in the Alps, with a punishing 144.9-kilometer (90-mile) route taking in the formidable Col du Pré and Col des Saisies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021