Soccer-Crystal Palace appoint former Nice boss Vieira as new manager

Crystal Palace have appointed former Nice boss Patrick Vieira as their new manager on a three-year deal to replace Roy Hodgson, the Premier League club said on Sunday. Hodgson left boyhood club Palace at the end of last season after four seasons in charge, guiding them to a 14th-placed finish in his final season.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 17:50 IST
Crystal Palace have appointed former Nice boss Patrick Vieira as their new manager on a three-year deal to replace Roy Hodgson, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

Hodgson left boyhood club Palace at the end of last season after four seasons in charge, guiding them to a 14th-placed finish in his final season. Vieira, who captained Arsenal to three league titles and four FA Cups as a player, was sacked by French Ligue 1 side Nice in December after a stint that lasted 2-1/2 years.

The 45-year-old also led Arsenal's 'Invincibles' side who went a full Premier League season unbeaten in 2003-04, and won the 1998 World Cup and the European Championship in 2000 with France. "I am really excited to have this opportunity to return to the Premier League, and manage this great football club, as we begin a new chapter together," Vieira said in a statement.

"It is a project that is really appealing to me, having spoken a lot with the chairman and sporting Director about their ambition and plans for the whole club, including the Academy. "The club has fantastic foundations in place after many years in the Premier League, and I hope we can make further improvements and continue to drive the club forward."

Vieira previously also managed Major League Soccer club New York City from 2016-18, where he guided them to two playoff appearances. Palace begin their Premier League campaign with a trip to Chelsea on Aug. 14.

