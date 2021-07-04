Left Menu

'Got lot of stick from mum and wife': Karthik apologises for 'neighbour's wife' comment

Indian and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik on Sunday apologised for his sexist comments which he made on air during the second ODI between Sri Lanka and England.

Dinesh Karthik (Image: Dinesh Karthik's Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Indian and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik on Sunday apologised for his sexist comments which he made on air during the second ODI between Sri Lanka and England. Karthik, who is in England for commentary duties, had made comparisons between cricket bats and "neighbour's wife" on Thursday.

"Batsmen and not liking bats, they go hand in hand. Most of the batters don't seem to like their bats. They either like another person's bat. Bats are like a neighbour's wife. They always feel better," the former KKR skipper had said. Following his on-air remarks, the India batsman was criticised on social media and on Sunday Karthik while commentating on Sky Sports during the third ODI between England and Sri Lanka came up with an apology.

"I want to apologise for what happened last game. It's not really what I intended. I just got it all wrong. I apologise to everybody. It's definitely not the right thing to say," Karthik said. "I am really sorry that it shouldn't happen again. I got a lot of stick from my wife and my mum for saying that," he added.

Karthik also commentated on the recently concluded WTC final. The wicket-keeper batsman along with former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar was part of the English commentary team. (ANI)

