Left Menu

Motor racing-Mazepin and Latifi handed penalty points for ignoring flags

Russian rookie Nikita Mazepin and Canadian Nicholas Latifi collected three Formula One penalty points each on Sunday for failing to respect double waved yellow warning flags at the Austrian Grand Prix. Both Latifi and Mazepin, who finished last, also received 30 second time penalties. Six other drivers summoned by stewards after the race at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring were cleared with no further action to be taken.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2021 01:07 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 01:06 IST
Motor racing-Mazepin and Latifi handed penalty points for ignoring flags
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Russian rookie Nikita Mazepin and Canadian Nicholas Latifi collected three Formula One penalty points each on Sunday for failing to respect double waved yellow warning flags at the Austrian Grand Prix. Mazepin, who has yet to score any championship points with backmarkers Haas, now has five penalty points from his nine races.

If a driver accumulates 12 penalty points in a 12 month period he must serve a one-race ban. Williams driver Latifi now has six. Both Latifi and Mazepin, who finished last, also received 30 second time penalties.

Six other drivers summoned by stewards after the race at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring were cleared with no further action to be taken. Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen was handed two penalty points for causing the collision with Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel that triggered the yellow warning flags as both cars were stuck in the gravel.

That took the Finn's running tally to six.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Private plane crash in Haiti kills all 6 on board, including two Americans

Private plane crash in Haiti kills all 6 on board, including two Americans

 Haiti
2
Health News Roundup: Iran at risk of fifth COVID-19 wave as Delta variant spreads - Rouhani; Australian state reports drop in new COVID-19 cases; lockdowns ease in some areas and more

Health News Roundup: Iran at risk of fifth COVID-19 wave as Delta variant sp...

 Global
3
Don't panic but keep a watch on post-Covid symptoms: Study

Don't panic but keep a watch on post-Covid symptoms: Study

 India
4
Soccer-Argentina beat Ecuador 3-0 to move into Copa America semi

Soccer-Argentina beat Ecuador 3-0 to move into Copa America semi

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021