Soccer-England's Saka fit for Euro semi-final v Denmark: Southgate

England winger Bukayo Saka will be fit for Wednesday's Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark after missing their win over Ukraine due to injury, manager Gareth Southgate said. "He will go back into full training with the group on Monday and he should be fine." England are looking to reach a major soccer final for the first time since winning the 1966 World Cup at Wembley.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2021 11:55 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 11:52 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia
England winger Bukayo Saka will be fit for Wednesday's Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark after missing their win over Ukraine due to injury, manager Gareth Southgate said. Saka picked up the knock in training on Friday and missed Saturday's 4-0 win over Ukraine in the quarter-finals, where he was replaced by Jadon Sancho in the line-up.

The 19-year-old started in England's 2-0 win over Germany in the last-16 and the 1-0 win against the Czech Republic in their final Group D game. "He should be fine," Southgate said before Wednesday's semi-final at Wembley.

"He did declare himself available for the (Ukraine) game but we had not really had the chance to see him on the pitch and working at the level we felt would vindicate that decision. "He will go back into full training with the group on Monday and he should be fine."

England are looking to reach a major soccer final for the first time since winning the 1966 World Cup at Wembley.

