Rugby-British & Irish Lions team to play Sharks on Wednesday

British & Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland named the following team to take on the Sharks in their second tour match in South Africa at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Wednesday:

15-Liam Williams, 14-Anthony Watson, 13-Elliot Daly, 12-Bundee Aki, 11-Duhan van der Merwe, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Gareth Davies, 8-Sam Simmonds, 7-Tom Curry, 6-Josh Navidi, 5-Adam Beard, 4-Iain Henderson, 3-Zander Fagerson, 2-Luke Cowan-Dickie, 1-Mako Vunipola

Replacements: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Rory Sutherland, 18-Tadhg Furlong, 19-Tadhg Beirne, 20-Jack Conan, 21-Conor Murray, 22-Stuart Hogg, 23-Chris Harris. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

