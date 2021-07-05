Left Menu

Rugby-British & Irish Lions team to play Sharks on Wednesday

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 05-07-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 14:35 IST
Rugby-British & Irish Lions team to play Sharks on Wednesday
  • Country:
  • South Africa

British & Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland named the following team to take on the Sharks in their second tour match in South Africa at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Wednesday:

15-Liam Williams, 14-Anthony Watson, 13-Elliot Daly, 12-Bundee Aki, 11-Duhan van der Merwe, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Gareth Davies, 8-Sam Simmonds, 7-Tom Curry, 6-Josh Navidi, 5-Adam Beard, 4-Iain Henderson, 3-Zander Fagerson, 2-Luke Cowan-Dickie, 1-Mako Vunipola

Replacements: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Rory Sutherland, 18-Tadhg Furlong, 19-Tadhg Beirne, 20-Jack Conan, 21-Conor Murray, 22-Stuart Hogg, 23-Chris Harris. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says UNITAID; Myanmar reports daily record 2,318 COVID-19 cases and more

Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021