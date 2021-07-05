Lahiri takes positives from Detroit with a fine 68 on final day

Olympic-bound Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri shot a four-under 68, his best of the week, in the final round to finish tied 52nd at the Rocket Mortgage Classic here.

The Indian, who has been on the PGA Tour since 2016 but is still looking for a breakthrough win, produced some good hitting and a morale boosting eagle in a week where he missed a whole lot of makeable putts.

The result was not what he would have wanted but the final round gave him positives for next week's John Deere Classic, the final event before the Open at Royal St. George's. Lahiri's earlier rounds were 71-69-73 and he totalled 7-under 281.

His notable putts in the final round includes a 25-footer on sixth and he had three birdies in a row. The other highlight was on Par-5 14th, where he hit a great second shot to under 15 feet and rolled it in for an eagle.

All told Lahiri missed way more than 10 putts inside eight 10 over the week and on the final, his shortest miss was just under 11 feet. Lahiri hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation in the final round.

Cam Davis won the Rocket Mortgage for his first PGA TOUR title when Troy Merritt missed a 6-foot par putt on the fifth hole of a playoff. Davis missed putts to win on each of the playoff holes. The 26-year-old Australian missed a 12-foot putt on the fifth playoff hole, but when Merritt made bogey, Davis won the title.

Davis closed with a 5-under 67 to match Merritt (68) and Joaquin Niemann (68) at 18-under 270 at Detroit Golf Club. Davis holed a 50-foot sand shot for eagle on the par-5 17th and birdied the par-4 18th to get to 18 under.

Niemann dropped out of the playoff with a bogey on the first extra hole, his first bogey of the week.

Alex Noren (64) had a share of the lead at 17, but with a trio of players getting to 18-under, he was tied for fourth with Hank Lebioda (68).

Bubba Watson surged up the leaderboard earlier on the hot and steamy afternoon with a 64 to put him at 16 under.

