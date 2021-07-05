UK's Johnson says: support England's soccer team responsibly
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said supporters should back England enthusiastically but responsibly this week, when asked the risk posed by fans heading to venues to support the soccer team in the team's European Championship semi-final.
Asked at a news conference whether it could risk COVID-19 'super spreader' events, Johnson replied: "My advice to everybody would be to obviously support England, enthusiastically but in a responsible way."
