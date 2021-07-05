Left Menu

UK's Johnson says: support England's soccer team responsibly

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-07-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 22:15 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said supporters should back England enthusiastically but responsibly this week, when asked the risk posed by fans heading to venues to support the soccer team in the team's European Championship semi-final.

Asked at a news conference whether it could risk COVID-19 'super spreader' events, Johnson replied: "My advice to everybody would be to obviously support England, enthusiastically but in a responsible way."

