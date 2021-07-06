Tennis-Wimbledon order of play on Tuesday

Order of play on the main showcourts on the eighth day of the Wimbledon championships on Tuesday (play starts at 1230 GMT unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding): CENTRE COURT

Daniil Medvedev (Russia) v 14-Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) (Medvedev leads 6-2 6-7(2) 6-3 3-4) 21-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) v 2-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)

Advertisement

1-Ash Barty (Australia v Ajla Tomljanovic (Australia) COURT ONE (1200 GMT)

8-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) v Viktorija Golubic (Switzerland) 19-Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic) v 25-Angelique Kerber (Germany) (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)