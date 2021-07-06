Left Menu

Tennis-Wimbledon order of play on Tuesday

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2021 01:48 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 01:48 IST
Order of play on the main showcourts on the eighth day of the Wimbledon championships on Tuesday (play starts at 1230 GMT unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding): CENTRE COURT

Daniil Medvedev (Russia) v 14-Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) (Medvedev leads 6-2 6-7(2) 6-3 3-4) 21-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) v 2-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)

1-Ash Barty (Australia v Ajla Tomljanovic (Australia) COURT ONE (1200 GMT)

8-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) v Viktorija Golubic (Switzerland) 19-Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic) v 25-Angelique Kerber (Germany) (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)

