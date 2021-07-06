Left Menu

Soccer-Brazil beat Peru 1-0 to move into Copa America final

Brazil reached the Copa America final after a first-half goal from Lucas Paqueta -- his second in two games -- gave them a 1-0 win over Peru on Monday. Peru pinned the hosts back for long spells in the second half but could not make their possession count, and Brazil will now aim to retain a trophy they won at home two years ago.

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 06-07-2021 06:34 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 06:34 IST
Brazil were on top in the first half but it took them 35 minutes to break the deadlock thanks to a side-footed volley from Paqueta after nice work by Neymar.

The host nation will play the winner of Tuesday's other semi-final between Argentina and Colombia in the title decider at the Maracana stadium next Saturday.

