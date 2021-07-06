Soccer-Brazil beat Peru 1-0 to move into Copa America final
Brazil reached the Copa America final after a first-half goal from Lucas Paqueta -- his second in two games -- gave them a 1-0 win over Peru on Monday. Peru pinned the hosts back for long spells in the second half but could not make their possession count, and Brazil will now aim to retain a trophy they won at home two years ago.
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazil reached the Copa America final after a first-half goal from Lucas Paqueta -- his second in two games -- gave them a 1-0 win over Peru on Monday. The host nation will play the winner of Tuesday's other semi-final between Argentina and Colombia in the title decider at the Maracana stadium next Saturday.
Brazil were on top in the first half but it took them 35 minutes to break the deadlock thanks to a side-footed volley from Paqueta after nice work by Neymar. Peru pinned the hosts back for long spells in the second half but could not make their possession count, and Brazil will now aim to retain a trophy they won at home two years ago.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Soccer-Mina own goal helps Peru to 2-1 Copa America win over Colombia
Soccer-Mina own goal helps Peru to 2-1 Copa America win over Colombia
Peru beats Colombia 2-1 to keep hopes alive at Copa America
Chile admits violation of virus protocols at Copa America
Another pink tide? Latin America's left galvanized by rising star in Peru