Left Menu

Soccer-England have improved since 2018 World Cup semi-final loss: Trippier

Trippier scored with an early free kick in the World Cup semi-final in Russia before Croatia struck twice to snatch an extra-time win. Gareth Southgate's side face the Danes at Wembley with the chance to reach the final of a major tournament for the first time since winning the 1966 World Cup.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2021 08:12 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 08:12 IST
Soccer-England have improved since 2018 World Cup semi-final loss: Trippier

England are not the same team that was stunned by Croatia in the 2018 World Cup semi-final and the influx of young, attacking talent has them poised for success at Euro 2020, defender Kieran Trippier said ahead of Wednesday's semi-final against Denmark. Trippier scored with an early free kick in the World Cup semi-final in Russia before Croatia struck twice to snatch an extra-time win.

Gareth Southgate's side face the Danes at Wembley with the chance to reach the final of a major tournament for the first time since winning the 1966 World Cup. "I think from the two years the team has changed a lot and we are in a position now where we just want to create our own history," Trippier told British media on Monday.

"There are only maybe six or seven of us from that World Cup team, we have got so much good young talent now. "It is there for everyone to see the attacking players we've got and I think we've taken that step forward from 2018."

The winner of Wednesday's semi-final will face either Spain or Italy, who play later on Tuesday, in Sunday's final.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

 Algeria
4
EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021