ISL: Chennaiyin FC rope in goalkeeper Debjit Majumder

Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC (CFC) has roped in goalkeeper Debjit Majumder ahead of the upcoming season, the club announced on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old experienced campaigner inked a multi-year deal with the club.

Majumder, who represented SC East Bengal in the last edition of the ISL, pulled off 50 saves including two clean sheets in his 15 appearances. ''I'm really excited to play for Chennaiyin FC and keen to perform and contribute to bringing its third title. Vishal (Kaith) is a good goalkeeper and he has been doing well for the last two seasons, so it will be healthy competition in the team,'' Majumder was quoted as saying in a media release.

Hailing from a small town Hindmotor, situated near Kolkata, Majumder spent his early years at Uttarpara Netaji Brigade before representing top Indian clubs, including East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, ATK, and Mumbai City FC.

Majumder played a crucial role in ATK's title-winning campaign in 2016 and his journey of four seasons with Mohun Bagan also includes two I-League trophies (2015 and 2020) as well as the Federation Cup in 2016.

