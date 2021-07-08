Left Menu

Soccer-Sao Paulo beat Inter 2-0 to record first league win in 2021

Emiliano Ariel Rigoni put the visitors ahead after just two minutes and then Igor Gomes doubled their lead nine minutes into the second half with a spectacular scissor kick. The win offers some much needed breathing space to Sao Paulo coach Hernan Crespo after a poor start to the season.

Reuters | Porto Alegre | Updated: 08-07-2021 08:11 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 08:11 IST
Soccer-Sao Paulo beat Inter 2-0 to record first league win in 2021
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Sao Paulo got their first victory of the Brazilian league season on Wednesday when they won 2-0 away against Internacional in Porto Alegre. Emiliano Ariel Rigoni put the visitors ahead after just two minutes and then Igor Gomes doubled their lead nine minutes into the second half with a spectacular scissor kick.

The win offers some much needed breathing space to Sao Paulo coach Hernan Crespo after a poor start to the season. The result lifts them into 16th place in the 20-team Serie A, while Inter remain in 14th, two points ahead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
2
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
3
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021