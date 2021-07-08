Left Menu

NHL-Tampa Bay beat Montreal to retain Stanley Cup

No Canada-based team has won the Cup since Montreal in 1993. Unlike last year, when Tampa Bay won the Cup without fans present inside the NHL's biosecure bubble in Edmonton, they played Game Five in front of a full house and did not squander a chance to close out the series in front of their fans.

Updated: 08-07-2021 08:38 IST
The Tampa Bay Lightning became only the third back-to-back Stanley Cup champions in the last quarter of a century with a 1-0 win over the visiting Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.

The Lightning clinched the best-of-seven series 4-1 and ended a magical run by Montreal, who were ice hockey-mad Canada's latest hope of ending the country's longest Stanley Cup drought. No Canada-based team has won the Cup since Montreal in 1993.

Unlike last year, when Tampa Bay won the Cup without fans present inside the NHL's biosecure bubble in Edmonton, they played Game Five in front of a full house and did not squander a chance to close out the series in front of their fans. Tampa Bay scored the game's only goal with under seven minutes left in the second period when David Savard found rookie Ross Colton at the top of the crease with a tape-to-tape pass that slid under the stick of Montreal defenseman Ben Chiarot.

