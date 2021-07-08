Cricket-Windies recall Cottrell, Hetmyer and Chase for Australia ODIs

Left Menu

Top-order batsman Shimron Hetmyer, fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell and all-rounder Roston Chase returned to the West Indies one-day squad for their three-match series against Australia later this month.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2021 09:17 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 09:17 IST
Top-order batsman Shimron Hetmyer, fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell and all-rounder Roston Chase returned to the West Indies one-day squad for their three-match series against Australia later this month. The trio were left out of the team's 3-0 ODI series sweep against Sri Lanka in March for failing to meet the Kieron Pollard-led side's fitness standards.

"This squad is coming off a comprehensive series win against Sri Lanka which should boost their confidence going into what is expected to be a tougher contest against Australia," chief selector Roger Harper said in a statement on Wednesday. "The return of Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase and Sheldon Cottrell adds greater depth and experience to the squad."

The matches will be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on July 20, 22 and 24. Before that, the teams will clash in a five-match T20 series beginning in Gros Islet on Friday.

West Indies ODI squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Anderson Philip, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd

