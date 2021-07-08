Google launches AI-powered platform for budding footy players to test AFL skills

Google today announced the launch of Footy Skills Lab, a Google AI-powered platform to help budding footy players in Australia and all around the world sharpen their AFL skills from their smartphones.

Footy Skills Lab will help you improve your skills through tips and activities in ball-handling, decision-making and power across three levels of difficulty. It uses machine learning to recognise and track an AFL ball within the phone's camera frame. By understanding where the ball is within the frame, the AI models can track and score your movements.

Google said it worked with the AFL's accessibility team to provide alternative movements for wheelchair users. The tips and activities are also accessible for people with visual and hearing needs via audio prompts and closed captioning.

When you finish the activity, you'll also get a scorecard that you can share with your family and friends.

"Three years ago, the AFL and Google first teamed up to help footy fans better connect with the games and players they love. Since then, we've been thinking about ways we could improve access to Aussie Rules coaching and community participation – regardless of ability, gender, location, culture or socio-economic background," Tayla Harris, AFLW Player, Australian Champion Boxer and Brand Ambassador for Google, wrote in a blog post.

You can try Footy Skills Lab on your mobile by scanning a QR code or open the application on your desktop.