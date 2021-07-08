Soccer-PSG sign Spain defender Ramos on free transfer
Paris St Germain have signed Spain defender Sergio Ramos on a free transfer after he left La Liga club Real Madrid, the French Ligue 1 side announced on Thursday.
Ramos left Real last month after failing to reach an agreement to extend his 16-year stay in the Spanish capital. He helped Real win four Champions League titles and five La Liga trophies.
