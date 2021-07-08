Left Menu

SLC appoint five-member panel to inquire alleged misconduct of three players

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced the appointment of a five-member panel to inquire into the alleged misconduct of three players, namely Kusal Mendis, Dhanushka Gunathilake, and Niroshan Dickwella while touring England.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 08-07-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 15:59 IST
SLC appoint five-member panel to inquire alleged misconduct of three players
SLC logo . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced the appointment of a five-member panel to inquire into the alleged misconduct of three players, namely Kusal Mendis, Dhanushka Gunathilake, and Niroshan Dickwella while touring England. The panel members are: Justice Nimal Dissanayaka (Retd Judge of the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka), Panduka Keerthinanda, Attorney-at-Law, Asela Rekawa, Attorney-at-Law, Uchitha Wickremasinghe, Attorney-at-Law and Major General (Retd) MRW De Zoysa.

"The three players were suspended, from all forms of cricket, until the completion of the inquiry," SLC said in an official statement. Earlier, SLC had suspended Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, and Danushka Gunathilaka for breaching the bio-bubble in the UK. The cricketers first came under the scanner after a video emerged on social media showing them out in a public space in Durham.

The trio admitted to breaching the team's bio-secure environment and they were flown home immediately from England. "The players have been suspended pending a full inquiry, but have confessed to having gone out," ESPNcricinfo quoted SLC Vice President Mohan de Silva as saying.

Sri Lanka failed to win a single match on their tour to England after they suffered a 3-0 defeat in T20Is and a 2-0 loss in the ODI series. Now, the Island Nation will lock horns against India in three ODIs and three T20Is. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021