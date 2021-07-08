Left Menu

Boumous joins ATKMB from Mumbai City

I have brought success to the clubs that I have played in.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-07-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 16:11 IST
Boumous joins ATKMB from Mumbai City
  • Country:
  • India

In a big boost to their attack, ATK Mohun Bagan on Thursday announced the signing of French-Moroccan star midfielder Hugo Boumous ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League season.

The 25-year-old, who played a key role in Mumbai City FC winning the title last season with three goals and seven assists, will join the likes of Liston Colaco and Joni Kauko in the midfield.

''I have heard that the joy of playing in front of millions of supporters of the Green-Maroon team at the Saltlake Stadium is different. I am always hungry to win the trophy. ''I have brought success to the clubs that I have played in. My goal is to win the AFC Cup and the Indian Super League,'' Boumous said in an ATKMB statement.

The Mariners had also roped in goalkeeper Amrinder Singh from Mumbai earlier as the Kolkata giants made some impact signings in the transfer window, even as there's a speculation over the future of their star Fijian Roy Krishna.

Known for his deft footwork and penchant for scoring goals, Boumous graduated from the youth academy of Stade Lavallois in France.

He moved to FC Goa during the 2017-18 season’s January transfer window and made an instant impact, scoring two goals and providing two assists in just eight matches.

After a strong run in the 2018-19 campaign, Boumous had his best ISL season in 2019-20, scoring 11 goals and assisting 10 others in their run to the inaugural League Shield.

He was adjudged the 'Hero of the League' and also won the 'Winning Pass of the League' award.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021