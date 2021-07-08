Olympics-IOC President Bach satisfied with measures in place for Games
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-07-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 16:46 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), said on Thursday that he thought organisers could be satisfied that strict measures were in place to hold the Olympics safely, and that they were successful.
Bach, who arrived in Japan earlier on Thursday, was speaking at the start of five-way talks between the main parties in charge of the Olympics.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- International Olympic Committee
- Bach
- Thomas Bach
- Japan
- Olympics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Amitabh Bachchan donates ventilators to hospital in Mumbai
Bayern Munich to kick off Bundesliga season at Gladbach
HK's Apple Daily owner Lai punished for exercising fundamental rights-UN's Bachelet
Bachelet urges to adopt transformative agenda to uproot systemic racism
Guwahati's Kamakhya Temple reopens after 3 days following Ambubachi festival