Olympics-IOC President Bach satisfied with measures in place for Games

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-07-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 16:46 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), said on Thursday that he thought organisers could be satisfied that strict measures were in place to hold the Olympics safely, and that they were successful.

Bach, who arrived in Japan earlier on Thursday, was speaking at the start of five-way talks between the main parties in charge of the Olympics.

