Former Maharashtra player Ramesh Borde dead

Former Maharashtra all-rounder Ramesh Borde died on Thursday following a heart-attack.

Ramesh was the younger brother of former India player Chandu Borde.

He was 69-years-old and is survived by his son and daughter.

Chandu Borde confirmed the news of his demise and attributed it to a heart-attack.

''Ramesh was a very good all-rounder and as a soft-spoken person,'' he said.

Ramesh was a right-handed batsman and a leg-break bowler, who represented Maharashtra in 42 first-class matches. He scored 1,326 runs, with two centuries to his name and 124 being his highest score. He also took 42 wickets.

