Record 27.6 million saw England's Euro 2020 semi-final, ITV says

England's Euro 2020 semi-final victory over Denmark on Wednesday was watched by a peak of 27.6 million people, setting a new record for a soccer match shown on a single British channel, broadcaster ITV said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-07-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 17:51 IST
England's Euro 2020 semi-final victory over Denmark on Wednesday was watched by a peak of 27.6 million people, setting a new record for a soccer match shown on a single British channel, broadcaster ITV said. The figure, calculated across TV and smart devices including phones and laptops, beat the 27.5 million who watched England's defeat by Croatia in the 2018 World Cup, a match also broadcast by ITV, it said.

Wednesday's match peaked with 26.3 million viewers on ITV, and an 89.3% share, with a whistle-to-whistle audience of 23.9 million, making it the most watched match of the tournament so far, ITV said. Coverage of Sunday's final will be shared by BBC and ITV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

