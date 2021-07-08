Tokyo Olympics: Sindhu, Praneeth get easy draws; tough task for Chirag-Satwik
Rio Games silver medallist and reigning world champion P V Sindhu and B Sai Praneeth have been handed easy draws for the Tokyo Olympics beginning July 23.
While Sindhu has been seeded sixth and drawn in Group J of women's singles, Praneeth was seeded 13th in Group D of men's singles competition.
World no 10 men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will be competing in Group A.
Sindhu will face Hong Kong's world number 34 Cheung Ngan Yi and Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova, ranked 58th, in the league stages, while Praneeth will have to go past world no 29 Mark Caljouw of Netherlands and Isreal's Misha Zilberman, ranked 47.
Chirag and Satwiksairaj, however, were handed a tough draw which was announced by BWF on Thursday.
The Indian duo will have to compete against top seed Indonesian pair of Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo and Marcus Fernaldi Gideon, Chinese Taipei's world no 3 Lee yang and Wang Chi Lin and England duo of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy, ranked 18th. In the singles competition, the top player from each group will qualify for the knock-out stages.
